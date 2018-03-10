Travis started in left field Friday and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against Miami.

Travis is blocked at first base by Mitch Moreland and Hanley Ramirez, so Boston would like to expose him to the outfield in an effort to get his bat in the lineup. The 24-year-old is hitting .270 with three homers and nine RBI. His bat has more offensive upside than others being considered as a depth outfielder, like Brock Holt or Tzu-Wei Lin. The problem is that Travis isn't a great defender at first base, so having him play the outfield is a stretch.