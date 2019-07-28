Travis started at first base and went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Yankees.

Travis started for the second straight day with a left-hander on the bump for the pinstripes. The left-handed hitting Mitch Moreland typically plays against righties, leaving the southpaws to Travis or Michael Chavis, who has started the last two games at second base. Travis may stick around for the rest of the season as Steve Pearce (back/knee) is not close to returning.