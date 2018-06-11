Travis was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Travis was sent down to make room for the return of Mookie Betts (abdomen). The young first baseman has gone 2-for-12 for the Red Sox so far this season and has struggled to a .220/.290/.358 line in 34 games for Pawtucket.

