Red Sox's Sam Travis: Optioned to minors
Travis was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Travis was sent down to make room for the return of Mookie Betts (abdomen). The young first baseman has gone 2-for-12 for the Red Sox so far this season and has struggled to a .220/.290/.358 line in 34 games for Pawtucket.
