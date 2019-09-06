Travis started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

With the Red Sox set to face left-hander Martin Perez, Mitch Moreland stepped aside for Travis. The news that Michael Chavis (oblique) could be shut down for the season means Travis will slot in at first base against left-handers from here on out. The 26-year-old first baseman has just one hit over his last 18 at-bats (.055).