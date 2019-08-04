Red Sox's Sam Travis: Playing time picks up
Travis will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Yankees.
With the Red Sox facing another lefty (J.A. Happ) in the series finale, Travis will stay in the lineup for the fifth time in six games. Travis will likely continue to fill the short side of a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland for the foreseeable future with Steve Pearce (back) not believed to be close to a return from the injured list.
