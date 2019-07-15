Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.

Travis will give the Red Sox another option at first base with both Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) on the injured list. Travis has thus far failed to impress in a limited sample of 152 plate appearances over the last three seasons, hitting .238/.283/322 with just a single homer. He owns a respectable but unexciting .275/.362/.432 slash lin in 68 games for Pawtucket this season. Eduardo Nunez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

