Travis was called up to the major leagues from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Travis was called up in place of Mookie Betts (abdomen), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Travis slashed .213/.285/.352 with four home runs and 15 RBI through 33 games at Triple-A this season.

