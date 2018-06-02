Red Sox's Sam Travis: Recalled Friday
Travis was called up to the major leagues from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Travis was called up in place of Mookie Betts (abdomen), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Travis slashed .213/.285/.352 with four home runs and 15 RBI through 33 games at Triple-A this season.
