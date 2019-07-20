Travis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 11-2 loss against the Orioles on Friday.

Receiving his second straight start, Travis again recorded an extra-base hit and his first major league homer of 2019. He is 8-for-38 (.211) this season and both of his extra-base hits have come in the last couple days. Travis is 2-for-7 (.286) since his return to the majors on July 15.