Travis (ribs) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Saturday.

Travis spent the last 10 days on the shelf due to a left intercostal strain. He should be fully operational moving forward and is set to return to the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket this weekend. During 17 games this year, he's hitting .292 with a .755 OPS.

