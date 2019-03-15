Red Sox's Sam Travis: Returns to action
Travis (illness) went 0-for-2 in Friday's spring game against the Yankees.
Travis missed some time in camp due to illness, but he appears to have returned to health after being used in Friday's exhibition. He's found limited success this spring and is now 4-for-25 with two RBI and five runs scored.
