Red Sox's Sam Travis: Returns to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Travis stated his case in spring training with a .270 batting average and .948 OPS with six home runs, but the presence of Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland at first base meant he faced long odds to nab an Opening Day roster spot. The 24-year-old is expected to see time in left field for Pawtucket as well, which increases his odds of earning a bench role with the Red Sox this season.
