Red Sox's Sam Travis: Scratched due to illness
Travis was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Nationals due to an illness, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
A sickness has been making its way through Boston's clubhouse, and Travis is the latest victim, joining the likes of Steve Pearce, Brian Johnson and Bryce Brentz. Chad De La Guerra took his place in the lineup. Travis should be considered day-to-day.
