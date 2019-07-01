The Red Sox demoted Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket following Sunday's 12-8 loss to the Yankees in London, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis served as Boston's 26th man for the two-game series across the pond. He entered Saturday's loss as a reserve and went 0-for-3, but had better luck while drawing a start in left field Sunday, finishing the day 2-for-4 with an RBI. With the extra roster spot no longer available as the Red Sox return stateside, Travis will head back to Triple-A to play on an everyday basis.