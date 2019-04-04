The Red Sox optioned Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

Travis never looked to be long for the Red Sox's active roster with Steve Pearce (calf) requiring only a brief stint on the injured list to open the season. After seeing action in two games with the big club and going 2-for-7 at the dish, Travis should reclaim a full-time role upon returning to Pawtucket.

