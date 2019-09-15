Travis is starting in left field Sunday against Phillies left-hander Jason Vargas, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox are deploying a unique cast in the outfield with Travis, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez from left to right. Mookie Betts (foot) is sidelined while Jackie Bradley has not started against left-handers of late. That set of circumstances has Travis in left while left-handed hitting first baseman Mitch Moreland gets a rare start against a southpaw. Travis is hitless in his previous 17 at-bats, having last knocked a basehit Aug. 25.

