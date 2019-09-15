Red Sox's Sam Travis: Starting in left field Sunday
Travis is starting in left field Sunday against Phillies left-hander Jason Vargas, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox are deploying a unique cast in the outfield with Travis, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez from left to right. Mookie Betts (foot) is sidelined while Jackie Bradley has not started against left-handers of late. That set of circumstances has Travis in left while left-handed-hitting first baseman Mitch Moreland gets a rare start against a southpaw. Travis is hitless in his last 17 at-bats, having last knocked a base hit Aug. 25.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...