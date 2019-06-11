Travis went 0-for-3 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

Travis got the start at first base, giving the slumping Michael Chavis a breather. He's hitting just .133 (2-for-15) over five games since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He's the primary backup to Chavis at first while Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) are on the injured list.

