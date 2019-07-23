Travis started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Rays.

Travis belted his second home run in four games, but his track record indicates he doesn't offer much power for a first baseman. He slotted into the starting lineup with Michael Chavis sidelined by a back injury, which could land him on the 10-day injured list. That would be convenient as Boston is anticipating Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) returning Tuesday. That would mean Travis' stay in the majors could last a bit longer. He would be the short-side of a platoon at first base.