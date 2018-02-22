Travis (hip) will start at first and bat third for the Red Sox in their exhibition contest against Boston College on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Travis was forced to leave winter ball due to a minor hip injury but appears to be at full health as spring games get underway. The 24-year-old will get a chance to crack the Opening Day roster after competing in 33 contests with Boston last season, slashing .263/.325/.342 with six extra-base hits and one RBI.