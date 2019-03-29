Red Sox's Sam Travis: To see first action of 2019
Travis will start at first base and bat seventh Friday against the Mariners, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Travis will face lefty Yusei Kikuchi in his first action of the 2019 season. Mitch Moreland will come off the bench as a result.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Scratched due to illness•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Clubs first major-league home run•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Red Sox's Sam Travis: Exits for precautionary reasons•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...