Play

Travis will start back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Travis has just one at-bat since his last start Sept. 12, so manager John Farrell will include him in the lineup a couple days in a row in an effort to keep him sharp. Travis will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday night and hit seventh against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast