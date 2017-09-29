Play

Leon was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Christian Vazquez was originally slated to start behind the plate Friday, but he was scratched for an unspecified reason, and Leon will enter the lineup in his place. Leon will hit eighth in Boston's batting order against Charlie Morton.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast