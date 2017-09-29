Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Added to Friday's lineup
Leon was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Christian Vazquez was originally slated to start behind the plate Friday, but he was scratched for an unspecified reason, and Leon will enter the lineup in his place. Leon will hit eighth in Boston's batting order against Charlie Morton.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...