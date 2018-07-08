Leon entered Saturday's game for Christian Vazquez, who fractured his right pinkie finger while sliding into second base, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He went 2-for-2 with an RBI in a 15-4 win over the Royals.

The Red Sox placed Vazquez on the disabled list following the game, and he'll undergo further testing when the team returns to Boston. Leon will be Boston's primary catcher for as long as Vazquez is sidelined with Blake Swihart becoming the primary backup. Swihart has started one game and logged a total of 14 innings behind the plate in 2018, so, given that relative inexperience, we could be looking at Leon getting a bulk of the starts during Vazquez's absence.