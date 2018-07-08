Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Enters for injured Vazquez
Leon entered Saturday's game for Christian Vazquez, who fractured his right pinkie finger while sliding into second base, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He went 2-for-2 with an RBI in a 15-4 win over the Royals.
The Red Sox placed Vazquez on the disabled list following the game, and he'll undergo further testing when the team returns to Boston. Leon will be Boston's primary catcher for as long as Vazquez is sidelined with Blake Swihart becoming the primary backup. Swihart has started one game and logged a total of 14 innings behind the plate in 2018, so, given that relative inexperience, we could be looking at Leon getting a bulk of the starts during Vazquez's absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start