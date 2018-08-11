Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Out of lineup for night game
Leon is on the bench for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Leon went 0-for-3 with a walk in the afternoon game. Dan Butler will make his second start in three games in his place.
