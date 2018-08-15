Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Shows up at plate, field in win
Leon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.
Leon's third-inning homer, his first hit in 12 at-bats, gave the Red Sox an early lead. After Boston reclaimed the lead late, he executed a perfect throw following a dropped third strike to nail Asdrubal Cabrera at first base for the final out of the game. Leon hasn't had a full day off since July 31, so one must be coming soon. The Red Sox had been getting by with journeyman Dan Butler as the backup catcher, but the more experienced Blake Swihart (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list Tuesday and is ready to resume his backup duties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start