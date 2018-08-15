Leon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Leon's third-inning homer, his first hit in 12 at-bats, gave the Red Sox an early lead. After Boston reclaimed the lead late, he executed a perfect throw following a dropped third strike to nail Asdrubal Cabrera at first base for the final out of the game. Leon hasn't had a full day off since July 31, so one must be coming soon. The Red Sox had been getting by with journeyman Dan Butler as the backup catcher, but the more experienced Blake Swihart (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list Tuesday and is ready to resume his backup duties.

