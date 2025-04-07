Newcomb did not factor in the decision during a loss to Boston in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He allowed one run on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings and struck out five batters.
Newcomb wasn't very efficient but was able to limit the damage and escape a couple of threats. He kept the Cardinals off the board until Masyn Winn's RBI single in the fourth inning. Newcomb has been tagged with 14 hits through 8.2 innings so far, resulting in a 5.19 ERA. His next start is projected to be a road matchup against the White Sox.
