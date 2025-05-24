Newcomb allowed an earned run on one hit and two walks over two innings of relief Wednesday in the Red Sox's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

Newcomb claimed a spot in the Boston rotation coming out of spring training but has been working exclusively out of the bullpen since late April after turning in a 4.43 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB in 22.1 innings over his five starts. His results over the past month as a reliever have been only marginally better (3.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings over six appearances), but Newcomb could nonetheless find himself in the mix for a spot start or bulk-relief appearance in the near future. As a result of postponements Thursday and Friday, the Red Sox will begin a stretch of six games in five days Saturday and will need to break in a temporary sixth starter at some point.