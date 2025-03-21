Newcomb allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Twins.

Newcomb flew under the radar for much of spring training, but injuries to Brayan Bello (shoulder), Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Kutter Crawford (knee) opened up a need for two pitchers to fill temporary holes in the rotation. Richard Fitts appears to have one of them, while Newcomb, Cooper Criswell and Quinn Priester vie for the other one. Newcomb has a 0.63 ERA with 13 strikeouts and three walks over 14.1 Grapefruit League innings.