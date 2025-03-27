The Red Sox selected Newcomb's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Newcomb was a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, let alone the rotation, when he inked a minor-league deal in January. He will open the season as the fifth starter, however, after permitting just two runs (one earned) with a 13:3 K:BB in 14.1 Grapefruit League frames. Newcomb is slated for his season debut March 31 in Baltimore.