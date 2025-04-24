Newcomb (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings as the Red Sox fell 8-5 to the Mariners. He struck out eight.

The Ks were a season high for the southpaw and he completed five innings for the first time, but Newcomb also served up his first homer of the season -- a three-run shot by J.P. Crawford in the fourth inning -- and he's issued multiple walks in all five of his outings. With Lucas Giolito (hamstring) set to come off the IL next week, Newcomb may have made his last start for Boston, but it's not clear if he'll shift to the bullpen or get bumped off the 26-man roster when that happens. Through 22.1 innings, Newcomb carries a 4.43 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB.