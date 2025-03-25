Newcomb will throw five innings in a minor-league game Tuesday at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

While the Red Sox traveled to Mexico for a pair of exhibition games against teams from that country, Newcomb remained behind in Florida to make a final tune-up before a potential gig in Boston's rotation. His chances of landing a spot improved greatly over the weekend when the Red Sox assigned Quinn Priester to Triple-A Worcester. Cooper Criswell, who pitched two innings Sunday, is also still around. Whichever starter wins the final spot, it's not expected to last much more than two or three turns, as both Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) are due back at some point in April. Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not say Newcomb is a lock for the roster, but the the lefty put himself in position with a strong spring. In 14.1 innings over five appearances, the 31-year-old Massachusetts native posted a 0.63 ERA (one earned run) with nine hits allowed and a 13:3 K:BB.