Newcomb didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four hits and two walks in 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Despite falling one out shy of nabbing the potential win, Newcomb scattered four singles and didn't allow a single runner to reach third base during his time on the bump. Through 17.1 innings (four starts) this season, the journeyman southpaw holds a solid 3.63 ERA and 19:9 K:BB but a concerning 1.90 WHIP. Newcomb will be looking to work into the fifth inning for the first time this year in his next time out, currently slated for next week at home against the Mariners.