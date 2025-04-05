Newcomb is scheduled to start for Boston in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Saturday's matchup was postponed due to inclement weather, and the two teams will consequently play a twin bill Sunday. Newcomb is scheduled to oppose Andre Pallante in the opener, and the Red Sox have yet to announce their starter for the nightcap. Newcomb struggled in his first start of the campaign, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a loss to Baltimore on March 31.