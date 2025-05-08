Zavala, who is on Triple-A Worcester's 7-day injured list due to a left oblique strain, began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in his first game.

After failing to win a backup catcher job with Boston after attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Zavala reported to Triple-A Worcester and batted .129 over nine games before being shelved in mid-April. Just under a month later, Zavala looks to be nearing a return to action, but he'll likely stick around in Florida for a few more rehab games before linking back up with Worcester.