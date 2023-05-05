Drohan allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings to earn his fifth win in five starts for Double-A Portland on Thursday.

Drohan picked up where he left off in April, for which he was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. The lefty, drafted in fifth round in 2020 out of Florida State University, is an under-the-radar prospect that started to blip on the radar in 2022. Drohan mostly lives in the 92-to-95 mph range with his fastball and augments it with a curve and changeup. Most notably in 2023, the 24-year-old former Seminole is cutting down on walks, lowering his rate to 1.9 BB/9 from 3.96 last season. The free pass has been an issue for Drohan since his college days (8.43 BB/9).