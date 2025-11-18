The Red Sox selected Drohan's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Drohan missed nearly four months of the Triple-A season with a forearm injury but was extremely effective when healthy, turning in a 2.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP alongside a 67:16 K:BB through 47.2 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw will be ineligible for the Rule 5 Draft in December now that he owns a spot on Boston's 40-man roster, and he could compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster if his strong performance continues into spring training.