Drohan (forearm), whom Triple-A Worcester reinstated from its 60-day injured list Tuesday, is slated to start or pitch in bulk relief Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Top prospect Payton Tolle is also in line to pitch Friday, and Worcester plans to have him piggyback or get piggybacked by Drohan, who will be making his first appearance for the Triple-A affiliate since May 7 after he had been shut down due to left forearm inflammation. Prior to getting hurt, Drohan was enjoying a strong season out of the Worcester rotation, logging a 2.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB in 26.2 innings through seven appearances. The 26-year-old lefty could struggle to return to his prior form before season's end after he endured a bumpy three-start rehab assignment at High-A Greenville in which he gave up six earned runs to go with a 10:5 K:BB in 6.1 innings.