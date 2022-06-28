The Red Sox selected Bracho's contract from Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
The Red Sox are shorthanded for this series in Toronto, so Bracho will likely be sent back to Worcester once this series is over. He has a 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 31.1 innings in the minors this season.
