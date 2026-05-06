The Red Sox reinstated Gray (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Detroit.

Left-hander Alec Gamboa was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the 26-man active roster for Gray, who ended up missing the minimum 15 days after being shelved April 21 due to a right hamstring strain. He was never shut down from throwing during his time on the IL and didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated. Gray should be ready to handle a normal workload as he takes the hill for Boston for the sixth time this season, after going 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 23 innings over his first five starts.