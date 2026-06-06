Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Collects seventh win of 2026

Gray (7-1) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across 6.1 innings.

Friday's outing was far from Gray's best outing of the season, with his eight hits being his most allowed in a game since April 14 against the Twins (nine). He gave up a solo home run to Ben Rice in the first inning before yielding another solo shot in the fifth to Trent Grisham, but Gray managed to limit the damage to three runs and came away with his sixth quality start of the season (and fourth over his last five starts) while tossing only 79 pitches. The veteran right-hander sits at a 3.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season, and his seven wins are tied for third-most in the American League behind Gavin Williams (nine) and Davis Martin (eight). Gray's next start is slated for next week on the road against the Rays.