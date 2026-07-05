Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Dominant despite All-Star snub

Gray (10-1) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Gray gave up a solo homer to Josh Lowe in the second inning but otherwise kept the Angels off the scoreboard. The veteran righty needed just 70 pitches (48 strikes) to complete six frames and record his seventh straight quality start. Gray has been filthy during that stretch, posting a 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings. He was somewhat shockingly omitted from the announcement of All-Star teams Saturday, but that shouldn't lessen the impact of his performance so far on what has been a disappointing first half for Boston. Among qualified AL hurlers, Gray ranks second in ERA (2.61), 10th in WHIP (1.10) and first in wins (10).