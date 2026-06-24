Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Fans 11 in ninth win

Gray (9-1) earned the win over Colorado on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters over seven innings.

Gray was magnificent Tuesday, racking up 16 whiffs and a season-high 11 punchouts. It was particularly promising for his fantasy managers to see his swing-and-miss stuff working, as the veteran right-hander entered the contest on pace for a career-low 7.1 K/9. Gray did give up another long ball -- his fifth across his past four starts -- but it was an unimpactful solo shot that accounted for the only run Colorado scored while the hurler was in the game. Gray lowered his season ERA to 2.91 with the impressive performance, and he's tied for second in MLB with nine victories.