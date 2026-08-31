Gray said that he will make his next start on nine days' rest Saturday against the Orioles in Baltimore, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gray would have lined up for two starts this week after making his most recent appearance in this past Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, but the Red Sox will instead build in some extended rest for the top arm in their rotation as the regular season winds down. The 36-year-old righty clarified Sunday that he's not dealing with any specific physical concerns, though he feels the extra time off will be beneficial in the long run. As a result of Gray being pushed back in the schedule, the Red Sox will need to add a spot starter to the mix for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.