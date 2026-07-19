Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Notches league-leading 12th win

Gray (12-1) earned the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Despite issuing a season-high four walks, Gray's winning ways rolled on Sunday. The veteran right-hander extended his streak of quality starts to nine, giving up one run or zero on seven occasions during that period. Gray has a career-best 2.48 ERA to go with a 1.12 WHIP, 90:28 K:BB and an American League-high 12 wins over 101.2 innings in 2026. His next appearance is slated to come at home against the division-rival Blue Jays.