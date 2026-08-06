Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Notches league-leading 14th win

Gray (14-2) earned the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander had his entire pitch arsenal working Wednesday, registering an impressive 17 whiffs en route to recording his most strikeouts in an outing since the end of June. Gray has excelled especially since coming off the injured list with a hamstring strain in early May, logging 12 quality starts in his past 16 appearances. He'll bring a tidy 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 106:32 K:BB over 119.2 innings into his next scheduled start in Toronto.