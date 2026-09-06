Gray (17-4) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Gray stayed dialed in Saturday, pitching at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the fifth time in his last six starts. The veteran right-hander has been incredibly consistent all year long, conceding more than three runs just four times across 26 outings. He'll carry an excellent 2.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 135:40 K:BB over 150.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus the Royals.