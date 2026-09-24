Gray (18-5) earned the win Wednesday against Cleveland, striking out three while allowing four hits and one walk in six scoreless innings.

Gray scattered four singles on the evening in what was final scheduled appearance of the regular season. The right-hander is heading into the playoffs with a ton of steam, having logged a quality start in four consecutive outings and seven of his last nine. Wednesday put a bow on an excellent regular season, which saw Gray post a 2.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB over 169 innings.