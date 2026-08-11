Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Suffers tough-luck loss

Gray (14-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Gray opened with four scoreless frames before allowing a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, losing to the Blue Jays for the second time in his past four outings. The veteran hurler still managed to log his 15th quality start of the season, a feat he's accomplished in each of his past two turns after stumbling at the end of July. He'll take a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 110:33 K across 125.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Pirates this weekend.