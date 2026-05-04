Red Sox's Sonny Gray: To throw bullpen Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
This will be the second throwing session in the last four days for Gray, who threw to batters last Friday. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said the club will evaluate the right-hander and discuss next steps following Monday's session. The first day that Gray can be activated is Wednesday against Detroit, a game for which the Red Sox have not yet named a starter.