Gonsalves was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 26-year-old lefty struggled to a 6.57 ERA and a 16:22 K:BB in his 24.2-inning debut for the Twins back in 2018 before missing most of last season due to elbow issues. The Mets claimed him off waivers over the winter but evidently didn't value him too highly. He'll likely be little more than organizational depth in Boston this season.